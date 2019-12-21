General Mark Milley prepares to speak at the Pentagon on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea’s Christmas gift? US ‘prepared for whatever’, says top Pentagon general Mark Milley

  • Pyongyang has set year-end deadline for US concessions, showing frustration at the lack of sanctions relief after three summits with Trump
  • Defence chief Mark Esper stresses need for diplomacy, but says US ready ‘to fight tonight’ if necessary
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:00am, 21 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

General Mark Milley prepares to speak at the Pentagon on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE