India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an election rally in New Delhi, during which he defended a controversial new citizenship law that has led to a wave of protests in the country. Photo: AFP
India’s Narendra Modi defends citizenship law, says it is not anti-Muslim
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a rally for his Bharatiya Janata Party, ahead of New Delhi’s state election next year
- At least 21 people have died during violent protests over the new citizenship law that critics say discriminates against Muslims
Topic | India
