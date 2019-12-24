Former Korean Air executive Heather Cho leaves Seoul Central District Court in May. Photo: Yonhap via AP
Korean ‘nut rage’ heiress Heather Cho slams brother over running of family business empire
- She accused Hanjin Group chairman Walter Cho of running companies without adequately consulting rest of family, violating late father’s wishes
- Businesswoman gained global notoriety after she ordered Korean Air plane to return to gate after scolding flight attendant for way she served macadamia nuts
