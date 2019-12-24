US national security adviser John Bolton speaks to reporters at the White House in May. Photo: Reuters
US policy on North Korea ‘failing’ amid growing tension, says John Bolton

  • White House should admit ‘they got it wrong’ if Pyongyang follows through on ‘Christmas gift’ threat, ex-national security adviser says
  • Bolton also criticises Trump for playing down North Korea’s numerous short-range missile tests this year
Kyodo

Kyodo

Updated: 7:52am, 24 Dec, 2019

