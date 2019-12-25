K-pop management agencies have been expanding their retail operations to capitalise on a merchandising boom. Photo: Reuters
K-pop fans endure cold to buy BTS merchandise in Seoul
- At a pop-up shop in the Gangnam district, branded jackets sell for US$257 alongside socks and other merchandise linked to the band
- K-pop management agencies have been expanding their retail operations to capitalise on the growing demand for the gear
Topic | South Korea
K-pop management agencies have been expanding their retail operations to capitalise on a merchandising boom. Photo: Reuters