As a senior vice-minister at the cabinet office for about a year until October last year, Akimoto was in charge of overseeing the government’s policy on introducing casinos. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese MP Tsukasa Akimoto arrested for allegedly taking bribes from Chinese casino operator

  • Akimoto was in charge of overseeing the government’s policy on introducing casinos. He stands accused of receiving US$33,800 in bribes
  • Japan has recently legalised casinos to be operated at integrated resorts in the hope of attracting more foreign tourists to invigorate the economy
Updated: 11:55am, 25 Dec, 2019

