Flags of China and Japan are seen at a bilateral meeting held on Wednesday in Sichuan province. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  East Asia

Japan hangs Chinese man over murder of family of four

  • Wei Wei, a 40-year-old former language student, was among three students who robbed the home of a Japanese businessman in 2003
  • The trio strangled the man with his tie, drowned his wife in a bathtub and smothered his children, before dumping all their bodies in the sea
Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:49am, 26 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Flags of China and Japan are seen at a bilateral meeting held on Wednesday in Sichuan province. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE