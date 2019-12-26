Flags of China and Japan are seen at a bilateral meeting held on Wednesday in Sichuan province. Photo: Reuters
Japan hangs Chinese man over murder of family of four
- Wei Wei, a 40-year-old former language student, was among three students who robbed the home of a Japanese businessman in 2003
- The trio strangled the man with his tie, drowned his wife in a bathtub and smothered his children, before dumping all their bodies in the sea
