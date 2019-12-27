A North Korean missile test pictured earlier this year. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
Japanese broadcaster apologises for false North Korean missile launch report
- The news alert, sent out 22 minutes after midnight, was meant for training purposes and was ‘not true’, the broadcaster said
- It came as Washington and its East Asian allies have been on tenterhooks for Pyongyang’s threat of a ‘Christmas gift’ over the festive period
