Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carry national flags during a rally in Mumbai in support of a new citizenship law. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  East Asia

Thousands take part in rival protests over India’s citizenship law

  • Riot police were deployed as protests over the new law, which is seen as anti-Muslim, continue across the country
  • Mobile internet services were cut in parts of Uttar Pradesh, which has seen some of the worst violence
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:39pm, 27 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carry national flags during a rally in Mumbai in support of a new citizenship law. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE