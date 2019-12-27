Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carry national flags during a rally in Mumbai in support of a new citizenship law. Photo: Reuters
Thousands take part in rival protests over India’s citizenship law
- Riot police were deployed as protests over the new law, which is seen as anti-Muslim, continue across the country
- Mobile internet services were cut in parts of Uttar Pradesh, which has seen some of the worst violence
Topic | India
