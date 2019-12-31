A Korea Times editorial hinting that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered national broadcaster NHK to issue a false alert for a North Korean missile has been criticised as “ridiculous”. Photo: AP
Was Japan’s Shinzo Abe behind a false North Korea missile alert, as Seoul media claimed?
- The Korea Times suggested that last week’s alert was intentionally sent as part of the Abe administration’s ‘hostile stance’ towards Pyongyang
- Japanese national broadcaster NHK issued a retraction and apology six minutes after the alert was sent on Friday
Topic | South Korea
A Korea Times editorial hinting that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered national broadcaster NHK to issue a false alert for a North Korean missile has been criticised as “ridiculous”. Photo: AP