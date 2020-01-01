Japan’s National Police Agency and the Fire and Disaster Management Agency have teamed up for a promotional blitz on the dangers associated with mochi. Photo: Shutterstock
Asia /  East Asia

In Japan, delicious mochi are a New Year tradition – as are warnings about how deadly they are

  • The authorities have issued their annual promotional blitz on the dangers associated with the rice cakes, which can be a serious choking hazard
  • In 2015, nine people died, 128 were hospitalised and 18 people were reported to be in a ‘serious’ condition after eating mochi
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 1:17pm, 1 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Japan’s National Police Agency and the Fire and Disaster Management Agency have teamed up for a promotional blitz on the dangers associated with mochi. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall never expected to still be in Japan 24 years after he first arrived, but he quickly realised its advantages over his native London. He lives in Yokohama with his wife and children and writes for publications around the world.