North Korean leader Kim Jong-un told the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang that it is ceasing the moratorium on weapons testing. Photo: AFP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declares end to moratoriums on nuclear and ballistic missile tests
- The announcement threatens to upend the nuclear diplomacy of the last two years, with US President Donald Trump regularly referring to Kim’s ‘promise’ to him not to carry any out
