President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their 2018 summit in Singapore. Photo: Ministry of Communications Singapore
Trump believes Kim will keep commitment to North Korea denuclearisation

  • The US president says Kim Jong-un is a ‘man of his word’ despite Pyongyang’s declaration it would end moratoriums on missile tests
  • Experts say the North will continue to build up its nuclear arsenal, but will not test-launch ICBMs at risk of angering China and Russia
Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 1:27pm, 1 Jan, 2020

