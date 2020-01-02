Sosu Seowon, built in 1543, the first Confucian academy in Korea. Photo: Handout
Ancient Korean school that taught Chinese classics enjoys tourism boom after becoming Unesco heritage site
- The Sosu Seowon, built in 1543, was attended by aspiring civil servants and taught the works of Chinese sages, including Confucius and Mencius
- Older than Harvard University, it was designated as a collective World Heritage Site together with eight other Confucian schools earlier this year
