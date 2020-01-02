Sosu Seowon, built in 1543, the first Confucian academy in Korea. Photo: Handout
Asia /  East Asia

Ancient Korean school that taught Chinese classics enjoys tourism boom after becoming Unesco heritage site

  • The Sosu Seowon, built in 1543, was attended by aspiring civil servants and taught the works of Chinese sages, including Confucius and Mencius
  • Older than Harvard University, it was designated as a collective World Heritage Site together with eight other Confucian schools earlier this year
Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 11:10am, 2 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Sosu Seowon, built in 1543, the first Confucian academy in Korea. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE