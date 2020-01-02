Japanese Emperor Naruhito waves to well-wishers during a public appearance at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Japanese Emperor Naruhito hopes for a year without natural disasters in annual address
- Last month the royal couple visited people in Japan’s northeastern region hit by powerful typhoon Hagibis in October, which killed more than 80 people
- Naruhito formally proclaimed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne in October in front of royals and leaders from around the world
Topic | Japan
