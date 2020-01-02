The Tokyo residence of former auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn is seen on January 2, 2020. Photo: JIJI PRESS / Agence France-Presse
Home of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn searched after his escape from Japan to Lebanon via Turkey
- Ghosn held two French passports and was allowed by a Tokyo court to keep one in a locked case, according to a source
- Seven people in Turkey, including four pilots, have been detained in connection with Ghosn’s transit through Turkey, a local report said
Topic | Crime
The Tokyo residence of former auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn is seen on January 2, 2020. Photo: JIJI PRESS / Agence France-Presse