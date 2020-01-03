Firefighters try to douse fire after a factory manufacturing batteries caught fire and collapsed in the Peera Garhi area in western New Delhi. Photo: AP Photo
Asia /  East Asia

New Delhi firefighter killed, 19 injured, as battery factory collapses after major blaze

  • Thirty-five fire engines were called to the scene of the incident, which took rescue workers more than 10 hours to bring under control
Topic |   India
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:43am, 3 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Firefighters try to douse fire after a factory manufacturing batteries caught fire and collapsed in the Peera Garhi area in western New Delhi. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE