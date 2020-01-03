A student practising the game of roulette at the Japan Casino School in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Asia /  East Asia

Chinese casino bribery scandal ensnares more Japanese MPs

  • The lawmakers were reportedly involved with promoting international tourism, a drive that has recently legalised casinos at its heart
  • Despite widespread opposition, a law approving ‘integrated resorts’ – of which casinos will form a part – was passed in Japan last summer
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 3:09pm, 3 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A student practising the game of roulette at the Japan Casino School in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall never expected to still be in Japan 24 years after he first arrived, but he quickly realised its advantages over his native London. He lives in Yokohama with his wife and children and writes for publications around the world.