Most of the cases have been traced to the Huanan seafood wholesale market in the suburbs of sprawling Wuhan. Photo: Simon Song
China pneumonia: Singapore reports first suspected case linked to Wuhan
- Patient is a three-year-old girl with a travel history to Wuhan, but had not visited seafood market where some of the infected worked
- The number of cases reported in relation to the Wuhan outbreak rose to 44 on Friday, up from 27 on Tuesday
