The tuna was caught in Oma, on the northern tip of Japan’s main island Honshu, one of the best fishing grounds in the country. Photo: AFP
Sushi king pays US$1.8 million for bluefin tuna that weighs as much as Japanese vending machine
- Media-savvy Kiyoshi Kimura regularly pays top price at the first auction of the year at Tokyo’s main fish market
- Sale was the second-highest price paid for a tuna fish in Japan, since authorities started taking records in 1999
Topic | Japan
