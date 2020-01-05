Kane Tanaka, recognised as the world's oldest living person by Guinness World Records, smiles during her 117th birthday celebrations at a nursing home in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. Photo: Kyodo
The world’s oldest person, Japan’s Kane Tanaka, celebrates 117th birthday
- Kane Tanaka, who was born in 1903, was recognised by Guinness World Records last year as the oldest person in the world
- But she has a long way to go before she is the oldest person ever – that was French woman Jeanne Louise Calment, who lived to 122 years
Topic | Japan
