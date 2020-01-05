Kane Tanaka, recognised as the world's oldest living person by Guinness World Records, smiles during her 117th birthday celebrations at a nursing home in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. Photo: Kyodo
Asia /  East Asia

The world’s oldest person, Japan’s Kane Tanaka, celebrates 117th birthday

  • Kane Tanaka, who was born in 1903, was recognised by Guinness World Records last year as the oldest person in the world
  • But she has a long way to go before she is the oldest person ever – that was French woman Jeanne Louise Calment, who lived to 122 years
Topic |   Japan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:24pm, 5 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Kane Tanaka, recognised as the world's oldest living person by Guinness World Records, smiles during her 117th birthday celebrations at a nursing home in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE