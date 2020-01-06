Several Japanese lawmakers have been implicated in the scandal. Photo: AFP
Japanese lawmaker admits receiving US$9,000 in Chinese casino bribery scandal

  • Mikio Shimoji said an employee at his office accepted an envelope with 1 million yen in October 2017 from an adviser to a Chinese gambling company
  • The money was not declared in campaign or political funds and expenditure reports, ‘something I extremely regret’, he said
Kyodo
Updated: 6:29pm, 6 Jan, 2020

