Several Japanese lawmakers have been implicated in the scandal. Photo: AFP
Japanese lawmaker admits receiving US$9,000 in Chinese casino bribery scandal
- Mikio Shimoji said an employee at his office accepted an envelope with 1 million yen in October 2017 from an adviser to a Chinese gambling company
- The money was not declared in campaign or political funds and expenditure reports, ‘something I extremely regret’, he said
Topic | Japan
