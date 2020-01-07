Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn and his wife Carole leave the office of his lawyer in Tokyo after his arrest in April 2019. Japanese prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for Carole. Photo: AFP
Japan issues arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn, wife of ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn
- Carlos Ghosn was facing trial for financial misconduct before fleeing Japan for Lebanon in late December
- Japanese prosecutors obtained a warrant against his wife, who is also in Lebanon, on suspicion she made false statements
