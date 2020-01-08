A thermal camera monitor shows the body temperature of international passengers arriving at the Incheon International Airport in South Korea. File photo: Yonhap via AP
Chinese worker who visited Wuhan quarantined as South Korea reports first possible case of mystery pneumonia virus
- The 36-year-old woman, who works for a firm in Seoul, was diagnosed with pneumonia after returning from business trips in China
- She was put in isolated treatment amid concerns she brought back a form of viral pneumonia that has sickened dozens in mainland China and Hong Kong in recent weeks
