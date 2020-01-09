Former senior South Korean prosecutor Ahn Tae-geun. Photo: AFP
Ahn Tae-geun, South Korean prosecutor jailed in landmark MeToo case, freed after conviction overturned
- He was jailed in January 2019 for abuse of power after repeatedly groping female colleague and then requesting she be transferred to a provincial post
- Top court ordered a retrial, saying it was difficult to conclude Ahn’s conduct constituted an abuse of power
Topic | South Korea
Former senior South Korean prosecutor Ahn Tae-geun. Photo: AFP