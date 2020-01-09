Former senior South Korean prosecutor Ahn Tae-geun. Photo: AFP
Ahn Tae-geun, South Korean prosecutor jailed in landmark MeToo case, freed after conviction overturned

  • He was jailed in January 2019 for abuse of power after repeatedly groping female colleague and then requesting she be transferred to a provincial post
  • Top court ordered a retrial, saying it was difficult to conclude Ahn’s conduct constituted an abuse of power
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:24pm, 9 Jan, 2020

