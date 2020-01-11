US President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in June 2019. North Korea said the personal relationship between the two leaders is personal, and will not influence Kim’s leadership. Photo: Reuters
North Korea says Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump bromance not enough to return to talks
- US President Donald Trump sent birthday wishes to Kim Jong-un, but North Korea says Kim will not lead on the basis of their personal relationship
- This comes against the backdrop of stalled denuclearisation talks following meetings between the US and North Korea in 2018 and early 2019
Topic | North Korea
