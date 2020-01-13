Kim Seok-wu, a university senior majoring in management, demonstrates an AI interview program. Photo: Reuters
South Korean job applicants are learning to trick AI hiring bots that use facial recognition tech

  • AI is being used in hiring by major South Korean conglomerates such as SK Innovation and Hyundai, so applicants are learning to deal with them
  • One system asks candidates to introduce themselves before monitoring facial expressions including ‘fear’ and ‘joy’ and analysing word choices
Reuters
Updated: 1:03pm, 13 Jan, 2020

