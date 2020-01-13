Yusaku Maezawa is looking for ‘single women aged 20 or over’ to make the trip. Photo: AFP
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa seeks girlfriend to travel to the moon

  • Entrepreneur recently split with Japanese actress Ayame Goriki and is now looking for ‘single women aged 20 or over’ to make the trip
  • The deadline to apply is January 17, 2020. He will make a final selection by the end of March after going on dates with the applicants
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:20pm, 13 Jan, 2020

Yusaku Maezawa is looking for ‘single women aged 20 or over’ to make the trip. Photo: AFP
