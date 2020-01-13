Yusaku Maezawa is looking for ‘single women aged 20 or over’ to make the trip. Photo: AFP
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa seeks girlfriend to travel to the moon
- Entrepreneur recently split with Japanese actress Ayame Goriki and is now looking for ‘single women aged 20 or over’ to make the trip
- The deadline to apply is January 17, 2020. He will make a final selection by the end of March after going on dates with the applicants
Topic | Japan
