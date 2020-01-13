The BBC's Greg Foot tucks into a burger that scientific analysis suggests is close to that of his own flesh. Photo: YouTube / BBC
What does human flesh taste like? Canadian English teacher faces child abuse charges for showing BBC video in South Korea
- Shocked children being treated for post-traumatic stress, say South Korea police
- Video shows host Greg Foot having flesh removed from his thigh, then cooking the sample
Topic | South Korea
The BBC's Greg Foot tucks into a burger that scientific analysis suggests is close to that of his own flesh. Photo: YouTube / BBC