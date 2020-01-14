The Watatsumi Shrine is one of the most popular places on Tsushima island. Photo: Handout
Japan’s Watatsumi Shrine bans foreigners after vandalism and alleged death threat against priest
- The ban is likely to further disrupt Tsushima’s tourism industry, which relies heavily on Korean visitors
- Their numbers have slumped in the past year as a rift between the countries over historical and territorial disputes escalated into a trade row
