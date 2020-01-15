Alek Sigley after being released by North Korea. Photo: Reuters
Alek Sigley describes being ‘kidnapped’ by North Korea and forced to admit to spying
- The Australian was studying modern Korean literature at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang and had written articles for a number of publications
- Sigley speaks fluent Korean and was already familiar with the North, organising tours to the isolated country and marrying his Japanese wife there
Topic | North Korea
Alek Sigley after being released by North Korea. Photo: Reuters