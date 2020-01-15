A Japanese fishing boat returns to the port city of Nemuro in Hokkaido after being seized near Russian-held, Japan-claimed islands off Hokkaido. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese fishing boat seized in waters off Russian-held, Japan-claimed islands
- A fishery cooperative in Hokkaido said the boat was operating within 200 nautical miles of the disputed islands to catch codfish when it was seized
- Kunashiri island, one of four Russian-held islands off Hokkaido, is known as the Northern Territories in Japan, and Southern Kuriles in Russia
