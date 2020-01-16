A Japanese girl wearing a mask on a school bus. Photo: Reuters
Wuhan pneumonia: Japan confirms first case of new China coronavirus infection
- The virus has infected dozens of people in Wuhan, with preliminary evidence suggesting the outbreak was associated with exposure in a seafood market
- Leading into a period of peak travel around Lunar New Year, health officials around Asia have been working overtime to contain the virus
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
