A Japanese girl wearing a mask on a school bus. Photo: Reuters
Wuhan pneumonia: Japan confirms first case of new China coronavirus infection

  • The virus has infected dozens of people in Wuhan, with preliminary evidence suggesting the outbreak was associated with exposure in a seafood market
  • Leading into a period of peak travel around Lunar New Year, health officials around Asia have been working overtime to contain the virus
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Updated: 10:14am, 16 Jan, 2020

