Japan's environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his wife, television anchorwoman Christel Takigawa, seen here in August, have welcomed a baby boy in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Japanese politician Shinjiro Koizumi becomes a dad, makes waves by taking paternity leave

  • The environment minister and son of Japan’s former PM Junichiro Koizumi is seen as a rising star and possible future leader
  • Taking paternity leave is rare in Japan, and he has been criticised by lawmakers for planning to take two weeks off
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:31pm, 17 Jan, 2020

