South Korean rescue boats and fishing boats approach the sinking South Korean ferry Sewol in the waters off Jindo, South Korea, on April 16, 2014. More than 300 people died, mostly school pupils. Photo: AP
Sewol ferry disaster: owner’s heirs ordered to pay South Korean government US$146m
- The Sewol ferry sank in 2014, killing 304 people, in one of South Korea’s worst maritime disasters
- The children of the billionaire ferry owner have been ordered to repay the government for the costs it incurred in the disaster
