Hong Kong Express has apologised for asking required a female passenger bound for Saipan to take pregnancy test. Photo: Handout
Asia /  East Asia

Hong Kong Express sorry for forcing Japanese woman take pregnancy test

  • Midori Nishida was asked to take the test before flying to Saipan, a Pacific island popular with mothers seeking US citizenship for their babies
  • The airline apologised to Nishida, who said it was very humiliating and frustrating
Topic |   Aviation
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:53pm, 17 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Express has apologised for asking required a female passenger bound for Saipan to take pregnancy test. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE