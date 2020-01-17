Hong Kong Express has apologised for asking required a female passenger bound for Saipan to take pregnancy test. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong Express sorry for forcing Japanese woman take pregnancy test
- Midori Nishida was asked to take the test before flying to Saipan, a Pacific island popular with mothers seeking US citizenship for their babies
- The airline apologised to Nishida, who said it was very humiliating and frustrating
