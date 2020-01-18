US Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris poses for photos during a meeting at the foreign ministry in Seoul in November. Photo: AP
Seoul rebukes US envoy Harry Harris over ‘very inappropriate’ Moon comments
- Ambassador had called for consultations with Washington over South Korean president’s plans for joint projects with Pyongyang
- Critics say Harris’ facial hair alludes to appearance of governors-general during Japan’s colonisation of Korean peninsula
