Ri Son-gwon has reportedly been appointed foreign minister. Photo: Reuters
North Korea replaces foreign minister, indicating diplomatic reshuffle after US talks stall
- Ri Son-gwon, who played a prominent role in organising inter-Korean talks in early 2018, has reportedly been appointed to the role
- He replaces Ri Yong-ho, who has for several years held a number of high-level posts dealing with the West
