Shin Kyuk-ho, founder of Lotte Group, is seen at the Seoul Central District Court in December 2017, where he was sentenced to four years in prison. Shin died on Sunday at 97. Photo: Bloomberg
Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho dies at 97, leaving tarnished legacy in South Korea
- Lotte Group is South Korea’s biggest retailer and the country’s fifth-biggest chaebol, or family-run industrial group
- Shin’s reputation was tarnished after he was convicted of malpractice and embezzlement in 2017 and sentenced to four years in jail
Topic | South Korea
