Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the 60th anniversary commemorative reception of the signing of the Japan-US security treaty at Iikura Guesthouse in Tokyo on January 19, 2020. Photo: AFP
Trump, Abe seek stronger alliance as they mark 60th anniversary of US-Japan security treaty
- US President Donald Trump has called for a deeper alliance with Japan, despite calling the security treaty ‘unfair’ last year
- PM Shinzo Abe pledged to bolster Japan’s role in the pact, ‘in both outer space and cyberspace’
