South Korean soldiers salute as they attend a military event. Photo: AFP
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea army to discharge transgender soldier who had sex change

  • The soldier – a staff sergeant in her 20s whose name has been withheld – voluntarily enlisted before having gender-reassignment surgery in November
  • She had been undergoing tests at a military hospital, which classified the loss of male genitals as a mental or physical handicap, prompting a panel review
Topic |   South Korea
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:09pm, 22 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

South Korean soldiers salute as they attend a military event. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE