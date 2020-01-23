Passengers coming from Wuhan arrive at Narita Airport in Chiba on January 23, 2020. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
China coronavirus: Asia travellers make it home on last flights out of Wuhan
- As Wuhan goes into lockdown, travellers speak of anxiety and uncertainty after catching the final trips out of the epidemic-hit city
- Airlines including Singapore’s Scoot and Korean Air have suspended their Wuhan flights, while Malaysia has urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the city
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Passengers coming from Wuhan arrive at Narita Airport in Chiba on January 23, 2020. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters