Kim Kyong-hui (circled) reappeared in state media reporting on Sunday, her first such appearance in over six years. Photo: KCNA
North Korea: Kim Jong-un’s aunt makes surprise public appearance, six years after husband’s shock execution

  • Kim Kyong-hui attended a Lunar New Year concert with the North Korean leader
  • Her husband Jang Song-thaek was once considered the second most powerful man in North Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 9:56am, 26 Jan, 2020

