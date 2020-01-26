Kim Kyong-hui (circled) reappeared in state media reporting on Sunday, her first such appearance in over six years. Photo: KCNA
North Korea: Kim Jong-un’s aunt makes surprise public appearance, six years after husband’s shock execution
- Kim Kyong-hui attended a Lunar New Year concert with the North Korean leader
- Her husband Jang Song-thaek was once considered the second most powerful man in North Korea
Topic | North Korea
