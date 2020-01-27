Hibiki Momose (centre), a Hokkaido University of Education professor, leads a group in the submission of a petition to the Chinese consulate general asking it to help bring back Chinese scholar Yuan Keqin, whose whereabouts have been unknown for more than six months. Photo: Kyodo
In Japan, fears grow that Chinese academic has been detained on the mainland
- Yuan Keqin, who teaches at the Hokkaido University of Education, has been missing since June when he returned for his mother’s funeral in Changchun
- His colleagues and students last week submitted a proposal to the Chinese consulate general in Sapporo requesting that he be permitted to return
