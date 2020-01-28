A group of Chinese tourists wear masks at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, as Japan confirms its sixth case of the new coronavirus. Photo: AP
Japanese bus driver who had never been to Wuhan contracts coronavirus

  • Japan has confirmed two new cases of the new coronavirus, bringing its total to six
  • The bus driver drove two groups of Chinese tourists from Wuhan earlier in January
Updated: 5:38pm, 28 Jan, 2020

