South Korean marines participate in annual drills with US forces.
Asia /  East Asia

US military warns South Korean staff to take leave if new deal to cover troop costs not agreed

  • More than 28,000 US troops are stationed in South Korea, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean war which ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty
  • Washington demanded up to US$5 billion a year, more than five times what Seoul agreed to pay last year under a one-year deal
Topic |   South Korea
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:00pm, 29 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

South Korean marines participate in annual drills with US forces.
READ FULL ARTICLE