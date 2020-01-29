South Korean marines participate in annual drills with US forces.
US military warns South Korean staff to take leave if new deal to cover troop costs not agreed
- More than 28,000 US troops are stationed in South Korea, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean war which ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty
- Washington demanded up to US$5 billion a year, more than five times what Seoul agreed to pay last year under a one-year deal
