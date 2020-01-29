A Japanese soldier uses a pair of binoculars during a live fire exercise in Shizuoka Prefecture. File photo: Bloomberg
Japan almost a ‘sixth eye’ as Five Eyes keep closer watch on Chinese military, North Korea
- Tokyo is one of three new non-member partners to the Five Eyes spy alliance which collects intelligence on North Korean ballistic missile launches
- Under the ‘Five Eyes plus’ framework, partners will exchange data on a range of areas, including China’s military, cybersecurity and outer space
