Passengers at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport. Photo: AFP
China coronavirus: Japan confirms 3 evacuees from Wuhan infected, bringing total to 11
- Japanese government did not immediately quarantine the passengers returning from Wuhan, raising concerns about potential for further infection
- Meanwhile, in South Korea a senior health official was mobbed by protesters objecting to government plans to use their area as quarantine site
