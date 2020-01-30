A picture of a Chinese man passed out in a subway station in Seoul that was shared on an online forum caused concern about the spread of coronavirus in South Korea. Photo: Screengrab
Wuhan coronavirus: what a photo of a drunk Chinese man in Seoul says about fears of the disease
- South Korea has a handful of confirmed coronavirus infections, yet false rumours and fears of an epidemic are spreading like wildfire on the internet
- A day care centre teacher who was visiting Singapore when the city-state reported its first case of the virus said her colleagues joked that she had been infected
