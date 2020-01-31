A hospital employee at the Manila Doctors Hospital compound dons protective gear inside the holding area for patients suspected of being infected with the deadly coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: global travel restrictions imposed on Chinese travellers as airlines cut flights to mainland

  • At least 17 economies have restrictions on or barred entry to travellers from China, while more than 20 airlines are suspending or reducing flights
  • Some 22 countries and territories besides the mainland have reported cases of the virus since it was detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last month
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 5:06pm, 31 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A hospital employee at the Manila Doctors Hospital compound dons protective gear inside the holding area for patients suspected of being infected with the deadly coronavirus. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE