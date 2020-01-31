A hospital employee at the Manila Doctors Hospital compound dons protective gear inside the holding area for patients suspected of being infected with the deadly coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: global travel restrictions imposed on Chinese travellers as airlines cut flights to mainland
- At least 17 economies have restrictions on or barred entry to travellers from China, while more than 20 airlines are suspending or reducing flights
- Some 22 countries and territories besides the mainland have reported cases of the virus since it was detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last month
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
